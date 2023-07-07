Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW opened at $182.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

