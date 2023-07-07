Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

