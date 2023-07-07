Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,987,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.