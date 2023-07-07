Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

Investment analysts at ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

AYRWF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The company had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

