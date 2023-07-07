Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Up 11.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 691,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 159,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

