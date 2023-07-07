Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44. 14,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.58%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 281.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoscope Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Autoscope Technologies worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

