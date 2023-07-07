AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Up 5%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 585,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average session volume of 49,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AUO from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

AUO Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Featured Stories

