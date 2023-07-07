ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.26

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.26 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 206048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

