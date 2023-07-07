AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

