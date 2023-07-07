Associated Capital Group’s (AC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.81 million, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

