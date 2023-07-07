Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $187.43

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.43 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.68). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 117,274 shares changing hands.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £233.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,724.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.57.
Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 3,116 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,325.48 ($8,028.28). Company insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
