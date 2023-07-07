Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $294.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day moving average is $278.79. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

