Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

