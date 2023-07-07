ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $447,119.15 and approximately $82.11 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

