Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $158.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,686 shares of company stock valued at $29,075,244 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

