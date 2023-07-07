Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $68.45 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $68.45 million and $1.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

