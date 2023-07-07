Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
AQMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 193,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.