Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

AQMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 193,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.