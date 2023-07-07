Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 85,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 132,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

