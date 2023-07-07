Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.52) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Anglo American Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 321,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,163. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

