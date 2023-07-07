ANGLE (LON:AGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.00

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1876477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of £29.32 million, a PE ratio of -133.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.53.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

