Andrew Kirkman Acquires 107 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($190.13).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Andrew Kirkman sold 30,774 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total value of £42,775.86 ($54,290.98).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($191.20).

Shares of CLS stock traded down GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 137.26 ($1.74). 249,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,694. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 125.20 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 219 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.21. The company has a market capitalization of £545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

