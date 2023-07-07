Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 4.93 $476.48 million $2.76 5.65 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Allied Resources

(Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.