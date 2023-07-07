AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Down 11.1%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 135,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 89,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.97.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative net margin of 243.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

