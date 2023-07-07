Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $15.94

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

(Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

