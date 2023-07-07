Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $15.94

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Price Performance
LYFT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.