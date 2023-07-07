Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

