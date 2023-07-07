Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

