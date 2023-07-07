Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
FOLD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 2,243,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,363. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
