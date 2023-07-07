Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOLD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 2,243,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,363. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

