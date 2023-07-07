Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

AMGN stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.35. The stock had a trading volume of 726,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,604. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

