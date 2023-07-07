American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

AXP opened at $170.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

