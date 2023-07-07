American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,952. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.