Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Up 13.6%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Free Report) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 121,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 69,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.41.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

