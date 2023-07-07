Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Up 5.6%

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 507,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 243,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Altura Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Altura Energy

(Free Report)

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.