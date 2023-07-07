Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.94 and traded as low as C$21.30. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 44,597 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5847797 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

