Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.84

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.84 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 35,518 shares.

Altitude Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.80. The company has a market capitalization of £25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altitude Group

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham purchased 40,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £18,032.52 ($22,886.81). Insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

