Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $58.00 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Altisource Asset Management last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

