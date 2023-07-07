Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.10

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 940844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

