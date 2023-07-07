Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 49,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 117,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

