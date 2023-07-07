Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 353,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 266,815 call options.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 25,968,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,960,275. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.