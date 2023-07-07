Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $860.84 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Algorand has a total market cap of $860.84 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,543,548,198 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

