Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 451 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.86. 313,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day moving average of $278.79. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

