Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.11. 351,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.