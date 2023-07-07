Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.85. 1,274,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

