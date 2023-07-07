AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (NYSE:AFTR) Shares Up 0.1%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 37,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 55,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFTR. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 855,238 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 656,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

