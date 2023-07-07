Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 52,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMFI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,487,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

