Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Stock Price Up 139%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report)’s share price was up 139% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 39,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 96.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.