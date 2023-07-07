Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.39, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
