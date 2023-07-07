Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.39, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

