Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $481.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

