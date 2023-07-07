Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

