Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 490,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 95,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Addentax Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Addentax Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.

