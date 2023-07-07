Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $373.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $314.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.50. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

